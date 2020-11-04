Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 28,501 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. FMR LLC raised its position in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Intel by 213.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,088 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 64.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,800 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Intel stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

