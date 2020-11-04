Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

KMTUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Komatsu from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised Komatsu from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of KMTUY opened at $23.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.47. Komatsu has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $25.35.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Komatsu had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Komatsu will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

