Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Paychex by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,543 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 771.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 47.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,990 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 144.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 806,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 39.9% during the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,346,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,728,000 after purchasing an additional 668,577 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 51,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $4,334,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 356,542 shares of company stock worth $29,710,384 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.48. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

