Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 208,312 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.07% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 576.0% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,054,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,132,000 after purchasing an additional 898,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,790,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,706,000 after purchasing an additional 499,407 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 548.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 400,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 338,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,856,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 409,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 235,064 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACAD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.42. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $394,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $53,072.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,254 shares of company stock worth $628,875. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

