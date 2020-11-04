Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 19,757 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 35.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,757 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Twilio were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Twilio by 27.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,614 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Twilio by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 194,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,365,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,791,000. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $280.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.02 and a 200 day moving average of $226.95. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $341.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. FBN Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.74.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $339,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,755 shares of company stock valued at $48,734,045 over the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

