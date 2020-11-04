Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 394 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after buying an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $179.21 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.45.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 512,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,951 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

