Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,074,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,223 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,185,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $204,758,000 after purchasing an additional 593,758 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,815,000 after buying an additional 403,202 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 840.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 393,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,071,000 after buying an additional 351,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $223.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.40 and a 200-day moving average of $192.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $224.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on NSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.