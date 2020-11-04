Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) Given a €64.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Krones AG (KRN.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.88 ($71.62).

ETR KRN opened at €52.25 ($61.47) on Wednesday. Krones AG has a 52 week low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 52 week high of €75.50 ($88.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -629.52.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

