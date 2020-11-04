Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on LSGOF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LSGOF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. 619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.11.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£13.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft of well-connected, experience-led retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs, with a growing focus on London.

