Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.07. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $477,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $874,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,658 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

