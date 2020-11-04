Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LXRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.12.

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 50.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 35,108 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 141,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 16,165 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 36,465 shares in the last quarter.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

