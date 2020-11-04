Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Li Auto stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

