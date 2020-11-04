Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Li Auto stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.
Li Auto Company Profile
