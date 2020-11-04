Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.33.

LIND opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $392.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith purchased 214,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $2,379,518.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 272,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,932.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

