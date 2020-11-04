Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS LIOPF opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of -0.07. Lion has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $804.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.46 million. Lion had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lion will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

