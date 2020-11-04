LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

Get LivePerson alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on LivePerson from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.43.

LPSN opened at $54.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $132,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $107,975.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,116 shares of company stock worth $700,587. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 28,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,928,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in LivePerson by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.