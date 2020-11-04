Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LOMA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.13.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Shares of LOMA stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2643 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.