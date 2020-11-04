L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L’Oréal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of LRLCY opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.75. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

