Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at TD Securities

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

LPX opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.82 and a beta of 1.87. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $898,171.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

