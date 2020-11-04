Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens cut Louisiana-Pacific from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.82 and a beta of 1.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $898,171.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.