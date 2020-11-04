Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) traded up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.50. 12,144,140 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 9,437,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lyft from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lyft from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.34.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $339.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 33,122 shares of company stock valued at $945,429 in the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,658,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $615,924,000 after buying an additional 527,550 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Lyft by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,933,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Lyft by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,621,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $119,545,000 after purchasing an additional 482,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Lyft by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,519,952 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,511,000 after purchasing an additional 270,710 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lyft by 35,942.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 866,106 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 863,703 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

