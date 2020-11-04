Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) to announce ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.43). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06.

MGTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 641.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 157.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $295,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.58. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

