MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MMYT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $19.26 on Friday. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 41.84% and a negative net margin of 116.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 54.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

