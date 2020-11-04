Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Get Manitex International alerts:

Manitex International stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $6.28.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Manitex International had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,157,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 164,694 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Manitex International by 18.4% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitex International (MNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.