MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Raised to $631.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $621.00 to $631.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.78.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $24.50 on Wednesday, hitting $564.19. The stock had a trading volume of 888 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,584. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $506.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.37 and a beta of 0.52. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $575.60.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total value of $9,575,404.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,198,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,279 shares of company stock valued at $39,500,108 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,175,000 after buying an additional 246,288 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 310,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,716,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 98.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,384,000 after purchasing an additional 112,329 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

