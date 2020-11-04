Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 103,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 24,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $106.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

