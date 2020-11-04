Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Masonite International stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.38. 197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,869. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.95. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Masonite International from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

