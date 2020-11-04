Match Group, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Match Group in a report released on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Match Group from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $121.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.85, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.96. Match Group has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,799 shares of company stock valued at $22,181,023 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Match Group by 126.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Match Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.