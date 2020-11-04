Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercer International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. CIBC upgraded Mercer International from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.33.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $6.86 on Friday. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $451.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.78.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercer International stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Mercer International worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

