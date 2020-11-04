Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Shares Gap Up to $0.48

Microsaic Systems PLC (LON:MSYS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.50. Microsaic Systems shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 600,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $2.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.32) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology. The company offers micro engineered analytical instruments, such as Microsaic 3500 MiD, 4000 MiD, and 4500 MiD MS systems for bench chemists; MiDas, an integrated interface module and software package allowing automated sampling, dilution, and injection for direct MS analysis at lab bench or fume hoods; and Masscape, an open-access software for method development and LC-MS data analysis.

