Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $25.03 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Visa makes up 3.3% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Visa by 251.6% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $188.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.09. The company has a market cap of $365.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

