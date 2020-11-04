Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,398,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,976 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,624,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,619,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after purchasing an additional 402,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:MUFG opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.18.
MUFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.
See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG).
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.