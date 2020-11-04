Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,398,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,976 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,624,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,619,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after purchasing an additional 402,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:MUFG opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MUFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.