Morgan Stanley Increases Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target to $17.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.39, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $730.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.79.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.09% and a negative net margin of 4,155.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,636,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 277.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after buying an additional 804,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,688.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 421,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after buying an additional 353,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.