Morgan Stanley Increases Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $69.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.
NYSE:SYY opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.56, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37. Sysco has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98.
In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 107,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 47.6% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 484,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after acquiring an additional 156,305 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $6,956,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Sysco by 38.3% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 35,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.
