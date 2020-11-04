Morgan Stanley Raises KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $39.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.31.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.22 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $42,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.