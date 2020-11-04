Morgan Stanley Raises Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $250.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $323.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $322.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.34.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,229,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total transaction of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.