MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of MSA stock opened at $139.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $83.57 and a 12 month high of $147.00.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $6,687,945.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,191.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $212,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,994 shares of company stock worth $8,338,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth about $965,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 17,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

