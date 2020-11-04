MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in MSCI were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $883,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,443,373.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on MSCI from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.78.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $369.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.05. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 0.86. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $398.49.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

