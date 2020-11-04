New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Short Interest Update

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NHPEF opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. New Hope has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Get New Hope alerts:

About New Hope

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.