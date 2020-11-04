New Look Vision Group (BCI) to Release Earnings on Friday

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect New Look Vision Group to post earnings of C$0.39 per share for the quarter.

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$27.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.60 million.

TSE BCI opened at C$29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.25. New Look Vision Group has a 12-month low of C$20.11 and a 12-month high of C$34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $465.89 million and a PE ratio of -164.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$29.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.03.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of New Look Vision Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of New Look Vision Group from C$38.50 to C$39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

About New Look Vision Group

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.

