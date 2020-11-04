Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Nielsen updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.54-1.62 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.54-1.62 EPS.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. Nielsen has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $22.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

