Northcoast Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IPG Photonics in a report released on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.81. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IPGP. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $194.97 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $202.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.19 and a 200-day moving average of $161.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 418.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Peeler sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $57,284.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,040.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $475,190.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,532.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,460 shares of company stock worth $6,062,939. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.