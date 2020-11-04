Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.84.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NTRS traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.88. 5,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Trust has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

