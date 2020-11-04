ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OBSV. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a report on Friday, August 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on ObsEva from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ObsEva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ObsEva from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded ObsEva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.59.

OBSV opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $92.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.88. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that ObsEva will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in ObsEva by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ObsEva by 345.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 84,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

