Old Mutual Limited (OMU.L) (LON:OMU) Shares Gap Down to $48.52

Shares of Old Mutual Limited (OMU.L) (LON:OMU) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.52, but opened at $46.05. Old Mutual Limited (OMU.L) shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 533,281 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.57.

Old Mutual Limited (OMU.L) Company Profile (LON:OMU)

Old Mutual Limited provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

