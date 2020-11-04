OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OCFT. BidaskClub upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of OCFT stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $109.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 932.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

