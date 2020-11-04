Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-2.00 EPS.

OMI stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,702. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

