Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) and Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) Critical Comparison

Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) and Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Parker Drilling alerts:

This table compares Parker Drilling and Pacific Drilling’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parker Drilling $629.79 million 0.00 -$83.74 million N/A N/A Pacific Drilling $319.72 million 0.00 -$525.16 million N/A N/A

Parker Drilling has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Drilling.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Parker Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Parker Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Parker Drilling and Pacific Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parker Drilling N/A N/A N/A Pacific Drilling -164.67% -23.08% -9.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Parker Drilling and Pacific Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parker Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Parker Drilling has a beta of -0.7, indicating that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Drilling has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Parker Drilling beats Pacific Drilling on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parker Drilling

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. This business line also provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas. The Rental Tools Services business line offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, drill collars, and others; pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers; well construction services, such as tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and integrated service providers in the United States, Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States countries, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, and other countries. Parker Drilling Company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Pacific Drilling

Pacific Drilling SA provides global ultra-deepwater drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm offers high-specification drillships such as Pacific Bora, Pacific Mistral, Pacific Scirocco, Pacific Santa Ana and Pacific Meltem. The company was founded on March 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Parker Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.