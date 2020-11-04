PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.95-6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.10 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.94-3.97 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $186.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.48, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $215.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.18.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PayPal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.41.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total transaction of $4,955,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,903 shares in the company, valued at $97,311,701.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,206 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,670. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.