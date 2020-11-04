PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PYPL opened at $186.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $215.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.35 and its 200-day moving average is $173.18.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,264,409. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.41.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

