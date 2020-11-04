Peabody Energy (BTU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 9th. Analysts expect Peabody Energy to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The coal producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 55.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.76 million. On average, analysts expect Peabody Energy to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BTU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Vertical Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

